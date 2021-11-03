NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah Share 'Hometown Christmas'

NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah have teamed up for a brand new track called "Hometown Christmas" that is available exclusively through Amazon Music.
The band took to social media to share the news. They wrote on Facebook, "Merry early Christmas! We got together with our friends Switchfoot and JUDAH. and wrote a brand new Christmas song for Amazon Music! You can check out 'Hometown Christmas' now!"
Fans can stream "Hometown Christmas" via Amazon music here and watch a behind the scenes video for the song below:
