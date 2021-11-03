Singled Out: We The Crooked's Villain

We The Crooked recently released their new single "Villain" and an accompanying music video, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:
Villain is a true story about a friend who had a psychotic episode. It warped his personality, causing him to sever relationships with friends, like me, who were trying to help. It was a dark time. He would rant publicly about being both the hero and victim of his delusional story, while at the same time terrorizing me - his 'villain' - for challenging his behaviour.
This story scales into a broader theme. We need to be careful who we brand 'villain' or 'hero'. Absolutist ideas like good and evil don't apply in our messy reality. Plus, there's always the danger they can be exploited by higher powers for sinister means. The fact that we're all capable of great and horrifying things - that's what makes us human.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
