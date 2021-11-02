Slash Shares 'The River Is Rising' Lyric Video

(Image credit: '4' Album promo)

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators are streaming a lyric video for their newly-released track, "The River Is Rising." The tune is the lead single from the band's forthcoming album, "4".

"There's two or three songs on the record that were written during the pandemic; everything else was written before," explains Slash. "'The River Is Rising' was one of the last songs I wrote before we started pre-production, and because it was so fresh and has a certain groove and energy to it, it was the first thing we really attacked.

"It's the newest song on the record, and as for the double-time part, that was something that I came up with and tagged onto the end of the arrangement. Then when we were over at RCA, Dave Cobb suggested we do it right after the breakdown. So, we went straight into the fast part, and I just started doing the guitar solo over it. It was one of those things where we were jamming around, trying to fish out the arrangement, and it just happened."

Due February 11, "4" marks the guitarist's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

The group recorded the set with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN, capturing the new material with a series of full band performances live in the studio.

Slash and the band will launch "4" with a North American tour that will begin in Portland, OR on February 8. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

