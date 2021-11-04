.

Eddie Vedder Shares Video For Debut 'Long Way' Performance

Michael Angulia | 11-04-2021

Video still courtesy Republic Records

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has shared a video for the debut live performance of his solo single "Long Way", a track from his forthcoming album "Earthling".

The video is from Eddie's performance of the song for the first time live during his headline set at the Ohana Festival that took place in Dana Point, Ca back in September.

The live clip was shot and edited by Pearl Jam video director Blue Leach and Eddie's headline set featured him joined by an all-star backing band including Chad Smith, Pino Palladino, Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt and Glen Hansard who performed with Vedder two nights in a row during the festival's first weekend. Watych the video below:

News > Eddie Vedder

