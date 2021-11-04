Scorpions Stream New Single 'Peacemaker'

Scorpions have released a brand-new single called "Peacemaker". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Rock Believer", which is set to hit stores on February 25, 2022.
Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "The first thing that came to my mind was the hook line. 'Peacemaker, peacemaker / Bury the undertaker.' I was just playing around with those words.
"At a time when so many people have died and are still dying of COVID, from devastating wars and other senseless crimes, it makes you feel that the undertaker must be working overtime.
"In a peaceful world after the pandemic, it will be time for the peacemaker to rule... that's an image that really appeals to me." Stream the song below:
Scorpions Announce New Album 'Rock Believer' And Tour Dates
Scorpions Honored With European Culture Prize
Scorpions Share Rehearsal Video Of New Song
Scorpions, Queensryche Going To Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp
The Scorpions Reveal Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Scorpions Gave Fans 'Sign Of Hope' 2020 In Review
Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas
The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album
Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Another Song From New Album- U2 Reveal New Single 'Your Song Saved My Life'- Eddie Vedder- more
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Another Song From New Album
U2 Reveal New Single 'Your Song Saved My Life'
Eddie Vedder Shares Video For Debut 'Long Way' Performance
Scorpions Stream New Single 'Peacemaker'
Black Label Society Release 'End Of Days' Video
Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup
The Tragically Hip Go Nostalgic With 'Not Necessary' Video
Singled Out: The Coyote's Stranger Danger