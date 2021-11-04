.

Scorpions Stream New Single 'Peacemaker'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-04-2021

Single art

Scorpions have released a brand-new single called "Peacemaker". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Rock Believer", which is set to hit stores on February 25, 2022.

Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "The first thing that came to my mind was the hook line. 'Peacemaker, peacemaker / Bury the undertaker.' I was just playing around with those words.

"At a time when so many people have died and are still dying of COVID, from devastating wars and other senseless crimes, it makes you feel that the undertaker must be working overtime.

"In a peaceful world after the pandemic, it will be time for the peacemaker to rule... that's an image that really appeals to me." Stream the song below:

News > Scorpions

