Deep Purple Release 'Oh Well' Video

Deep Purple have premiered a music video for their brand new cover of the Fleetwood Mac classic "Oh Well", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Turning To Crime".

The new record, the band's first entire album to feature songs that were not written by them, was produced by Bob Ezrin and is set to hit stores on November 26th.

According to the announcement, the video "shows Deep Purple on a very special mission. Label and management would like to state that nobody from the band or crew, nor members of the media, were hurt during the shooting of the video in Germany in early October."

Roger Glover had this to say, "Everyone knows 'Oh Well' is a great song. Steve did the demo for that one. You never quite know where it's gonna go with Steve because he is very inventive.

"Right up until the point, with a couple of verses in, it was pretty much the same as the original. And then, all of a sudden, it took off like a rocket... in some other space." Watch the video below:

