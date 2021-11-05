Steppenwolf To Deliver Magic Carpet Ride Box Set Next Month

(Glass Onyon) Steppenwolf have announced that they will be releasing a new 8-disc box set entitled "Magic Carpet Ride: The Dunhill / ABC Years (1967-1971)" on December 3rd.
The set will include newly remastered versions albums that they band released under Dunhill/ABC label between 1967 through 1971 "Steppenwolf", "The Second", "At Your Birthday Party", "Early Steppenwolf", "Monster", "Steppenwolf Live", "Steppenwolf 7" And "For Ladies Only".
Aside for the albums, which were remastered from the original master tapes, the set will also feature 26 bonus tracks that include rare singles and mono mixes. Pre-order the box set here (paid link).
We were sent the following details: Steppenwolf was formed in 1967 in LA by John Kay (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Goldy McJohn (organ, piano) and Jerry Edmonton (drums) who were previously members of the Canadian band The Sparrows. They were joined by Michael Monarch (lead guitar) and Rushton Moreve (bass). The band signed to Dunhill/ABC the same year and with producer Gabriel Mekler they recorded their self-titled debut album. The band were propelled to success with their classic single "Born To Be Wild" (a #2 hit in the USA) and became even wider known when the track was featured, along with their version of "The Pusher" in the classic 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider".
"The Second" was released in October '68 and featured the hit single "Magic Carpet Ride" (another US #2 hit). In March '69 "At Your Birthday Party" was released to further success and was their first record to feature Nick St Nicholas on bass and their last to feature Michael Monarch. The July 1969 release "Early Steppenwolf" featured live recordings made at The Matrix in San Francisco in May 1967 and featured a 20-minute version of "The Pusher".
The band's next studio album, "Monster", was issued in November 1969 and dealt with America's involvement in the Vietnam War. 1970 saw the band release two albums, the double LP "Steppenwolf Live" and "Steppenwolf 7". By the release of the latter the band's popularity began to wane slightly, although they would retain a large and loyal fan base. Their November 1971 album "For Ladies Only" was their last for Dunhill/ABC and Steppenwolf disbanded in February 1972 only to reform in 1974.
Disc One: Steppenwolf - Remastered
Released In January 1968
1. Sookie Sookie
2. Everybody's Next One
3. Berry Rides Again
4. Hootchie Kootchie Man
5. Born To Be Wild
6. Your Wall's Too High
7. Desperation
8. The Pusher
9. A Girl I Knew
10. Take What You Need
11. The Ostrich
Bonus Tracks (Mono Single Versions)
12. Sookie Sookie
13. Born To Be Wild
14. Everybody's Next One
15. Take What You Need
16. A Girl I Knew
17. The Ostrich
18. The Pusher
19. Berry Rides Again
Disc Two: The Second - Remastered
Released In October 1968
1. Faster Than The Speed Of Life
2. Tighten Up Your Wig
3. None Of Your Doing
4. Spiritual Fantasy
5. Don't Step On The Grass Sam
6. 28
7. Magic Carpet Ride
8. Disappointment Number (Unknown)
9. Lost And Found By Trial And Error
10. Hodge, Podge, Strained Through A Leslie
11. Resurrection
12. Reflections
Bonus Tracks
13. Magic Carpet Ride (Mono Single Version)
14. Spiritual Fantasy (Mono Single Version)
Disc Three: At Your Birthday Party - Remastered
Released In March 1969
1. Don't Cry
2. Chicken Wolf
3. Lovely Meter
4. Round And Down
5. It's Never Too Late
6. Sleeping Dreaming
7. Jupiter Child
8. She'll Be Better
9. Cat Killer
10. Rock Me
11. God Fearing Man
12. Mango Juice
13. Happy Birthday
Bonus Tracks (Mono Single Versions)
14. Rock Me
15. Jupiter Child
16. It's Never Too Late
17. Happy Birthday
Disc Four: Early Steppenwolf - Remastered
Released In July 1969 (Live At The Matrix 1967)
1. Power Play
2. Howlin' For My Baby
3. Goin' Upstairs
4. Corina, Corina
5. Tighten Up Your Wig
6. The Pusher
Disc Five: Monster - Remastered
Released In November 1969
1. Monster / Suicide / America
2. Draft Resister
3. Power Play
4. Move Over
5. Fag
6. What Would You Do (If I Did That To You)
7. From Here To There Eventually
Bonus Tracks
8. Monster (Single Version)
9. Move Over (Mono Single Version)
10. Power Play (Mono Single Version)
Disc Six: Steppenwolf Live - Remastered
Released In April 1970
1. Sookie Sookie
2. Don't Step On The Grass
3. Tighten Up Your Wig
4. Monster
5. Draft Resister
6. Power Play
7. Corina, Corina
8. Twisted
9. From Here To There Eventually
10. Hey Lawdy Mama
11. Magic Carpet Ride
12. The Pusher
13. Born To Be Wild
Bonus Tracks (Mono Single Versions)
14. Hey Lawdy Mama
15. Twisted
16. Corina, Corina
Disc Seven: Steppenwolf 7 - Remastered
Released In November 1970
1. Ball Crusher
2. Forty Days And Forty Nights
3. Fat Jack
4. Renegade
5. Foggy Mental Breakdown
6. Snow Blind Friend
7. Who Needs Ya
8. Earschplittenloudenboomer
9. Hippo Stomp
Bonus Tracks
10. Screaming Night Hog
11. Snowblind Friend (Single Version)
12. Hippo Stomp (Single Version)
Disc Eight: For Ladies Only - Remastered
Released In November 1971
1. For Ladies Only
2. I'm Asking
3. Shackles And Chains
4. Tenderness
5. The Night Time's For You
6. Jaded Strumpet
7. Sparkle Eyes
8. Black Pit
9. Ride With Me
10. In Hopes Of A Garden
Bonus Tracks
11. For Madmen Only
12. For Ladies Only (Single Version)
