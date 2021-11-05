Steppenwolf To Deliver Magic Carpet Ride Box Set Next Month

(Glass Onyon) Steppenwolf have announced that they will be releasing a new 8-disc box set entitled "Magic Carpet Ride: The Dunhill / ABC Years (1967-1971)" on December 3rd.

The set will include newly remastered versions albums that they band released under Dunhill/ABC label between 1967 through 1971 "Steppenwolf", "The Second", "At Your Birthday Party", "Early Steppenwolf", "Monster", "Steppenwolf Live", "Steppenwolf 7" And "For Ladies Only".

Aside for the albums, which were remastered from the original master tapes, the set will also feature 26 bonus tracks that include rare singles and mono mixes. Pre-order the box set here (paid link).

We were sent the following details: Steppenwolf was formed in 1967 in LA by John Kay (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Goldy McJohn (organ, piano) and Jerry Edmonton (drums) who were previously members of the Canadian band The Sparrows. They were joined by Michael Monarch (lead guitar) and Rushton Moreve (bass). The band signed to Dunhill/ABC the same year and with producer Gabriel Mekler they recorded their self-titled debut album. The band were propelled to success with their classic single "Born To Be Wild" (a #2 hit in the USA) and became even wider known when the track was featured, along with their version of "The Pusher" in the classic 1969 counterculture film "Easy Rider".

"The Second" was released in October '68 and featured the hit single "Magic Carpet Ride" (another US #2 hit). In March '69 "At Your Birthday Party" was released to further success and was their first record to feature Nick St Nicholas on bass and their last to feature Michael Monarch. The July 1969 release "Early Steppenwolf" featured live recordings made at The Matrix in San Francisco in May 1967 and featured a 20-minute version of "The Pusher".

The band's next studio album, "Monster", was issued in November 1969 and dealt with America's involvement in the Vietnam War. 1970 saw the band release two albums, the double LP "Steppenwolf Live" and "Steppenwolf 7". By the release of the latter the band's popularity began to wane slightly, although they would retain a large and loyal fan base. Their November 1971 album "For Ladies Only" was their last for Dunhill/ABC and Steppenwolf disbanded in February 1972 only to reform in 1974.

Disc One: Steppenwolf - Remastered

Released In January 1968

1. Sookie Sookie

2. Everybody's Next One

3. Berry Rides Again

4. Hootchie Kootchie Man

5. Born To Be Wild

6. Your Wall's Too High

7. Desperation

8. The Pusher

9. A Girl I Knew

10. Take What You Need

11. The Ostrich

Bonus Tracks (Mono Single Versions)

12. Sookie Sookie

13. Born To Be Wild

14. Everybody's Next One

15. Take What You Need

16. A Girl I Knew

17. The Ostrich

18. The Pusher

19. Berry Rides Again

Disc Two: The Second - Remastered

Released In October 1968

1. Faster Than The Speed Of Life

2. Tighten Up Your Wig

3. None Of Your Doing

4. Spiritual Fantasy

5. Don't Step On The Grass Sam

6. 28

7. Magic Carpet Ride

8. Disappointment Number (Unknown)

9. Lost And Found By Trial And Error

10. Hodge, Podge, Strained Through A Leslie

11. Resurrection

12. Reflections

Bonus Tracks

13. Magic Carpet Ride (Mono Single Version)

14. Spiritual Fantasy (Mono Single Version)

Disc Three: At Your Birthday Party - Remastered

Released In March 1969

1. Don't Cry

2. Chicken Wolf

3. Lovely Meter

4. Round And Down

5. It's Never Too Late

6. Sleeping Dreaming

7. Jupiter Child

8. She'll Be Better

9. Cat Killer

10. Rock Me

11. God Fearing Man

12. Mango Juice

13. Happy Birthday

Bonus Tracks (Mono Single Versions)

14. Rock Me

15. Jupiter Child

16. It's Never Too Late

17. Happy Birthday

Disc Four: Early Steppenwolf - Remastered

Released In July 1969 (Live At The Matrix 1967)

1. Power Play

2. Howlin' For My Baby

3. Goin' Upstairs

4. Corina, Corina

5. Tighten Up Your Wig

6. The Pusher

Disc Five: Monster - Remastered

Released In November 1969

1. Monster / Suicide / America

2. Draft Resister

3. Power Play

4. Move Over

5. Fag

6. What Would You Do (If I Did That To You)

7. From Here To There Eventually

Bonus Tracks

8. Monster (Single Version)

9. Move Over (Mono Single Version)

10. Power Play (Mono Single Version)

Disc Six: Steppenwolf Live - Remastered

Released In April 1970

1. Sookie Sookie

2. Don't Step On The Grass

3. Tighten Up Your Wig

4. Monster

5. Draft Resister

6. Power Play

7. Corina, Corina

8. Twisted

9. From Here To There Eventually

10. Hey Lawdy Mama

11. Magic Carpet Ride

12. The Pusher

13. Born To Be Wild

Bonus Tracks (Mono Single Versions)

14. Hey Lawdy Mama

15. Twisted

16. Corina, Corina

Disc Seven: Steppenwolf 7 - Remastered

Released In November 1970

1. Ball Crusher

2. Forty Days And Forty Nights

3. Fat Jack

4. Renegade

5. Foggy Mental Breakdown

6. Snow Blind Friend

7. Who Needs Ya

8. Earschplittenloudenboomer

9. Hippo Stomp

Bonus Tracks

10. Screaming Night Hog

11. Snowblind Friend (Single Version)

12. Hippo Stomp (Single Version)

Disc Eight: For Ladies Only - Remastered

Released In November 1971

1. For Ladies Only

2. I'm Asking

3. Shackles And Chains

4. Tenderness

5. The Night Time's For You

6. Jaded Strumpet

7. Sparkle Eyes

8. Black Pit

9. Ride With Me

10. In Hopes Of A Garden

Bonus Tracks

11. For Madmen Only

12. For Ladies Only (Single Version)

