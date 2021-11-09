Aisles Premiere 'Thanks to Kafka' Video

(Presagio Records) Chilean rock band Aisles have released the video for the song "Thanks to Kafka", which was directed by Loretta Castelletto (Princesa Alba, Soulfia, Polima Westcoast), and continues with the cinematic imaginary previously shown in the clip of the song "Megalomania".

"In this video we wanted to represent the absurdity and the lack of response," explains German Vergara, guitarist and vocalist in this song, who also wrote the script. The video follows a man wandering through a parking lot, until he meets a mysterious figure who leads him to an unexpected revelation, in a totally "Kafkaesque" story.

"Thanks to Kafka" was influenced by the darker side of Porcupine Tree and Steven Wilson and the melancholy of Radiohead. It is also the first single where guitarist Germán Vergara takes the lead, with a nod to Lou Reed's interpretation, and marks a stylistic shift in relation to the three previously released singles, "Fast", "Disobedience" and "Megalomania ".

"'Thanks to Kafka' is totally introspective. It is based on the idea of people who did not find answers to their existential problems or who lost the battle of life," says the musician. The writer Franz Kafka was the perfect reference to define this internal struggle, because "he speaks from defeat and approaches it from those dark places," says German.

The track was recorded at Estudio del Sur, produced and mixed by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara and mastered by American engineer Randy Merrill (Muse, Paul McCartney, Beck, Liam Gallagher). In addition, it is the fourth single from the band's new studio album, after the release of "Fast", which came out on June 4, "Disobedience", released on July 15, and "Megalomania", on August 27.

The group, formed by Germán Vergara, Felipe Candia (drummer), Rodrigo Sepulveda (guitar), Juan Pablo Gaete (keyboard), Israel Gil (vocalist) and Daniel Concha (bass), has finished recording their fifth studio album, which will be released during the next months. In this new album, they have left behind the concept and sound of "Hawaii" (2016) to open up to a more direct and powerful sound influenced by bands like Porcupine Tree, Rush and Animals As Leaders. "We have done a very exhaustive job: we put pressure on ourselves to change our paradigm," says the producer and guitarist. Watch the video below:

