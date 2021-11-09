All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Headless Valley' Video

All Hail The Yeti have released a music video for their brand new single "Headless Valley". The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP, "Within The Hallow Earth", which is set to be released on November 12th.

Connor Garrity had this to say, "We very excited for the release of 'Headless Valley' another campfire tale in the book of All Hail The Yeti. The video was a blast to shoot and turned out exactly how we wanted. Brian Cox, Director, is a genius and totally nailed our vision!

"It's been a long time coming and we have finally arrived at the date to release Within the Hollow Earth. Like so many others, Covid took so much from us, and we have had to push the release back four times.

"But now, with this amazing tour with Jinjer and Suicide Silence, it's the perfect moment to unleash this demon on the listeners of the metal world. This is the perfect storm! Beware!" Watch the video below:

