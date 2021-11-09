All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Headless Valley' Video

All Hail The Yeti have released a music video for their brand new single "Headless Valley". The song comes from the group's forthcoming EP, "Within The Hallow Earth", which is set to be released on November 12th.
Connor Garrity had this to say, "We very excited for the release of 'Headless Valley' another campfire tale in the book of All Hail The Yeti. The video was a blast to shoot and turned out exactly how we wanted. Brian Cox, Director, is a genius and totally nailed our vision!
"It's been a long time coming and we have finally arrived at the date to release Within the Hollow Earth. Like so many others, Covid took so much from us, and we have had to push the release back four times.
"But now, with this amazing tour with Jinjer and Suicide Silence, it's the perfect moment to unleash this demon on the listeners of the metal world. This is the perfect storm! Beware!" Watch the video below:
All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video
All Hail The Yeti, Suicide Silence and Jinjer Announce Tour
All Hail The Yeti Launching Tour With Life Of Agony And Doyle
All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Slipknot Stream 'The Chapeltown Rag'- Ozzy 'Flying High Again; Video- Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter- more
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks