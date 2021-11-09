Coney Hatch's Andy Curran Offering Signed Artwork For Unisonfund

(Chipster) Coney Hatch's Andy Curran has signed 100 limited-edition reproductions of the artwork for the band's classic self-titled debut from 1982 to raise funds to benefit Unisonfund (a non-profit, registered charity that provides counselling and emergency relief services to the Canadian music community).



"I'm honored to be able to work with Unisonfund to try and help not only raise some much needed money for their organization but to also help raise awareness about the incredible recourses they offer the music industry," says Curran. "I've teamed up with graphic artist Martin Springett who drew the front cover album art for the debut Coney Hatch album and Toronto photographer Fred Moore to offer up some rare & vintage Coney collectables."



Unisonfund added, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Andy Curran for this limited-edition campaign! Purchase an original Martin Springett artwork from the Coney Hatch debut album, and a portion of proceeds will go in support of Unison's financial and mental health programs.

"Each print is signed by Andy Curran, numbered limited edition of 100 prints and comes with thank you note from Andy and hand written lyrics. If you love music, please visit this link to purchase the goodies Andy has unearthed from his personal 'retro rock' collection." They are available here.

