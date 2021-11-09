.

Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm and Nailed To Obscurity Plot North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-09-2021

Tour poster

Dark Tranquillity have announced that they will be launching a North American tour early next year in support of their latest studio album "Moments".

Kataklysm and Nailed To Obscurity will be joining the trek as special guests and things are set to kick off on January 28th in Ashbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents.

The band had this to say via social media, "The wait is over and we are finally coming back to North America! We are super excited to get over and see our incredible American and Canadian fans after this long.

"You guys have always been there for us and to be able to do this expansive tour together with the fantastic Kataklysm and our friends from Nailed to Obscurity is going to be amazing. Bring on 2022! Tickets go on sale on Friday 12th Nov"

North American Moments Tour Dates


January 28 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
January 29 - Reading, PA - Reverb
January 30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
February 1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
February 2 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
February 3 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
February 4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
February 5 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
February 6 - Chicago, IL - Metro
February 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
February 9 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
February 10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
February 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
February 13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
February 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
February 15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
February 17 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
February 18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
February 19 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
February 20 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
February 21 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre
February 23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
February 24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
February 25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
February 26 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
February 28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
March 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
March 2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
March 3 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The Masquerade
March 4 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
March 5 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
March 6 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
March 7 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
March 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
March 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill
March 11 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
March 12 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

