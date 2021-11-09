Dark Tranquillity, Kataklysm and Nailed To Obscurity Plot North American Tour

Dark Tranquillity have announced that they will be launching a North American tour early next year in support of their latest studio album "Moments".

Kataklysm and Nailed To Obscurity will be joining the trek as special guests and things are set to kick off on January 28th in Ashbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents.

The band had this to say via social media, "The wait is over and we are finally coming back to North America! We are super excited to get over and see our incredible American and Canadian fans after this long.

"You guys have always been there for us and to be able to do this expansive tour together with the fantastic Kataklysm and our friends from Nailed to Obscurity is going to be amazing. Bring on 2022! Tickets go on sale on Friday 12th Nov"





North American Moments Tour Dates

January 28 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of IndependentsJanuary 29 - Reading, PA - ReverbJanuary 30 - Worcester, MA - The PalladiumFebruary 1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial BellFebruary 2 - Montreal, QC - Club SodaFebruary 3 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass MonkeyFebruary 4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera HouseFebruary 5 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot BallroomFebruary 6 - Chicago, IL - MetroFebruary 8 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine LineFebruary 9 - Lawrence, KS - Granada TheaterFebruary 10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental TheaterFebruary 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - SoundwellFebruary 13 - Portland, OR - Bossanova BallroomFebruary 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw TheatreFebruary 15 - Seattle, WA - El CorazonFebruary 17 - San Francisco, CA - August HallFebruary 18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By BrickFebruary 19 - Anaheim, CA - Chain ReactionFebruary 20 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720February 21 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile TheatreFebruary 23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It LiveFebruary 24 - Dallas, TX - Amplified LiveFebruary 25 - Houston, TX - Scout BarFebruary 26 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's LiveFebruary 28 - Winter Park, FL - The HavenMarch 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable StreetMarch 2 - Tampa, FL - The OrpheumMarch 3 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at The MasqueradeMarch 4 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind TigerMarch 5 - Columbus, OH - The King of ClubsMarch 6 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland BallroomMarch 7 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music HallMarch 8 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore SoundstageMarch 9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & GrillMarch 11 - Richmond, VA - The Canal ClubMarch 12 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

