Dashboard Confessional Declare 'Here's To Moving On' With New Song

Dashboard Confessional have premiered their new single, "Here's To Moving On." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "All The Truth That I Can Tell".
Frontman Chris Carrabba had this to say about the new track, "I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat.
"Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it's you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn't outside forces - it's always you."
The new studio album will be released on February 25, 2022 and is the follow up to the band's 2018 album, "Crooked Shadows". Stream "Here's To Moving On" below:
