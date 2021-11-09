David Bowie's Outside Videos Get HD Upgrade

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are revisiting the late rocker's 1995 album, "Outside", ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming box set, "David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)."

Fans can check out an EPK (electronic press kit) video of Bowie discussing the inspiration and influences behind his 22nd studio album, and watch upgraded HD videos for the record's three singles: "The Hearts Filthy Lesson", "Strangers When We Meet" and "Hallo Spaceboy."

"Outside" has been remastered for the 2021 package, which is due November 26 and will be available in 11CD or 18LP editions and also include newly remastered versions of 1993's "Black Tie White Noise" and "The Buddha of Suburbia", 1997's "Earthling" and 1999's "hours..." along with the expanded live record, "BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27,2000", the non-album / alternative version / B-sides and soundtrack music compilation "Re:Call 5", and the previously unreleased "Toy."

Bowie's estate recently launched two immersive pop-ups in New York and London as part of a year-long celebration marking the late singer's upcoming 75th birthday. Watch the EPK and HD videos here.

