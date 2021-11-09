.

Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-09-2021

Tour poster

Dropkick Murphys have announced the return of their annual St. Patrick's Day Tour which they will be launching next year after being forced to do livestreams in 2020 and this year due to the pandemic.

The annual trek will be kicking off ponFebruary 21st in Reading, PA at the Santander Arena and culminating with the band's customary run of St. Patrick's Day week hometown shows in Boston, MA that will include three shows at House Of Blues and one at Roadrunner.

Support will come from The Bombpops on all shows except March 12th and 20th, The Rumjacks at all shows except March 12th and Pennywise offshoot
Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks will be joining the tour for one night on March 20th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at 10:00 AM local time in most markets. See the dates below:

Dropkick Murphys 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour Dates


Date - City - Venue
Feb. 21, 2022 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Feb. 22, 2022 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
Feb. 24, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland
Feb. 25, 2022 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Feb. 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Feb. 27, 2022 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
March 1, 2022 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
March 2, 2022 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)
March 3, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre
March 4, 2022 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
March 6, 2022 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
March 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
March 8, 2022 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
March 10, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
March 11, 2022 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
March 12, 2022 - Washington, DC - Shamrockfest at RFK Festival Grounds
March 14, 2022 - Albany, NY - Albany Capitol Center
March 15, 2022 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
March 17, 2022 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
March 18, 2022 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
March 19, 2022 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
March 20, 2022 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

