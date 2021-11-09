Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced the return of their annual St. Patrick's Day Tour which they will be launching next year after being forced to do livestreams in 2020 and this year due to the pandemic.

The annual trek will be kicking off ponFebruary 21st in Reading, PA at the Santander Arena and culminating with the band's customary run of St. Patrick's Day week hometown shows in Boston, MA that will include three shows at House Of Blues and one at Roadrunner.

Support will come from The Bombpops on all shows except March 12th and 20th, The Rumjacks at all shows except March 12th and Pennywise offshoot

Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks will be joining the tour for one night on March 20th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at 10:00 AM local time in most markets. See the dates below:

Dropkick Murphys 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour Dates

Date - City - VenueFeb. 21, 2022 - Reading, PA - Santander ArenaFeb. 22, 2022 - Rochester, NY - Main Street ArmoryFeb. 24, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive ClevelandFeb. 25, 2022 - Detroit, MI - The FillmoreFeb. 26, 2022 - Chicago, IL - RadiusFeb. 27, 2022 - Madison, WI - The SylveeMarch 1, 2022 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek AmphitheaterMarch 2, 2022 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center (On sale TBD)March 3, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Civic TheatreMarch 4, 2022 - Chattanooga, TN - The SignalMarch 6, 2022 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of BluesMarch 7, 2022 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus LiveMarch 8, 2022 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - RevolutionMarch 10, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange PeelMarch 11, 2022 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake AmphitheaterMarch 12, 2022 - Washington, DC - Shamrockfest at RFK Festival GroundsMarch 14, 2022 - Albany, NY - Albany Capitol CenterMarch 15, 2022 - Portland, ME - State TheatreMarch 17, 2022 - Boston, MA - House Of BluesMarch 18, 2022 - Boston, MA - House Of BluesMarch 19, 2022 - Boston, MA - House Of BluesMarch 20, 2022 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

