Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick's Day Tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced the return of their annual St. Patrick's Day Tour which they will be launching next year after being forced to do livestreams in 2020 and this year due to the pandemic.
The annual trek will be kicking off ponFebruary 21st in Reading, PA at the Santander Arena and culminating with the band's customary run of St. Patrick's Day week hometown shows in Boston, MA that will include three shows at House Of Blues and one at Roadrunner.
Support will come from The Bombpops on all shows except March 12th and 20th, The Rumjacks at all shows except March 12th and Pennywise offshoot
Jim Lindberg and The Rumjacks will be joining the tour for one night on March 20th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at 10:00 AM local time in most markets. See the dates below:
Dropkick Murphys Get Animated For 'L-EE-B-O-Y'
Dropkick Murphys Plot Turn Up That Dial Release Party Livestream
Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'
Dropkick Murphys Deliver 'Middle Finger' And Announce Album
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Slipknot Stream 'The Chapeltown Rag'- Ozzy 'Flying High Again; Video- Journey's Neal Schon Warns Fans About Online Imposter- more
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks