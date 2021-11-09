Ocean Grove Release 'CALI SUN' Video

Ocean Grove have shared a video for their brand new single "CALI SUN", which is also the first music that they group has released as a trio, following the amicable departure of guitarist Matt Henley last month.

They had this to say, "Paradisiacal and enticing, 'CALI SUN' represents the ultimate marketplace for the senses whether they lust for fame, money, or success.

"Not your stereotypical heartbreak story, 'CALI SUN' is a nod to the land and opulence of California herself. As the song reveals, human dependence on anything 'feel good' in excess never ultimately rewards or fulfills the user, rather leaving them on a perpetual chase that can only be checked through a journey of self-realization.

"Left to its own devices, we consider this dependence the work of the enemy mind, an insidious yet inherent part of us all. Without maintaining PMA, our vulnerability to chasing a high will always tempt and taunt us." Watch the video below:

