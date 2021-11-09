Reba McEntire's Kelly Clarkson Show Performance Shared Online

Reba McEntire's special performance of "The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia (Revived)" on Monday's The Kelly Clarkson Show (11/08) has been shared online.

The track is featured on the music icon's recently released three-part box set "Revived Remixed Revisited, Revived" that includes some of her biggest hits as they've evolved in her live show (Revived).

Remixed puts a whole new spin on some of her most beloved tracks and on Revisited, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip things back. A special vinyl edition will arrive on November 19th and is available for preorder here.

Watch Reba's performance of "The Night The Lights Went Out in Georgia (Revived)" below:

