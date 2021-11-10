Rev Jones Releases 'Blazing Saddles' Inspired 'Lollygagging'

Rev Jones has released the music video his "Blazing Saddles" inspired single "Lollygagging," which comes from his new solo album "In The Key of Z".
Jones explained how the classic film inspired him during a chat with Metal Shock Finland. He said, "One of my favorite movie scenes of all times is from 'Blazing Saddles' where Burton Gilliam is yelling at the workers for 'Lollygagging around like it's 120 degrees'.
"So, when I started working on my new album I decided I wanted to write a song called 'Lollygagging'. I actually wrote the music first, I knew I wanted it to be a Boogie kind of groove with a busy riff but a lazy feel. I also thought it would be funnier if the drums, bass, guitar, & vocals were all the opposite of Lollygagging, meaning lots of notes.
"So, I started working on the music which came almost immediately as did the lyrics. The song was complete in about 45 minutes. It was harder to stop laughing than it was to write it.
"I knew right away I had to do a video for it. After the album was complete I was out on tour and me & Shawn Berman (video director) started shooting footage.
"Like always we had no real story board plotted out, we just knew it had to represent all forms of laziness and it had to be humorous. I personally think Shawn did an awesome job creating exactly that. It came out perfect." Watch the video below:
Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35
Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm 2018 In Review
Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Foo Fighters Star In New Horror Comedy Studio 666- Slipknot, Disturbed, Staind Lead Rockville Livestream Lineup- more
Sammy Hagar Joined by Grateful Dead's Bob Weir During Vegas Residency- Beatles and Hank Williams Have World's Most Expensive Concert Posters- more
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.