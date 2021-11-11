Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's 1975 classic album, "Toys In The Attic", leads a new series of US sales milestones for the Boston band. The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) has certified the group's third studio record as 9x platinum for sales of 9 million copies in the region.

Digital versions of two of the album's legendary singles were also recognized in the music industry association's latest update, with "Sweet Emotion" reaching 3x Platinum for sales of 3 million copies, and "Walk This Way" for 2x Platinum after reaching the 2 million sales mark.

Produced by Jack Douglas, "Toys In The Attic" remains the best-selling US studio album in Aerosmith's history; the project was their first Top 20 album when it peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, while "Sweet Emotion" delivered the group their first US Top 40 hit and "Walk This Way" their first Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition to the "Toys In The Attic" news, Aerosmith were also recognized for sales of a pair of compilations: 1980's "Greatest Hits" package has hit the 12 million sales milestone, while 2002's "O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits" has reached 3 million copies sold. Read more and stream songs from "Toys In The Attic" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again

Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Rocks' Anniversary

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Jam Peter Green Classic

News > Aerosmith