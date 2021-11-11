Band of Horses Go To The Cats With 'Crutch' Video

Band of Horses have released a music video for their new single "Crutch". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Things Are Great", which will hit stores on January 21, 2022.

The video was shot at Cat Therapy in Santa Barbara, a cat cafe who fosters, socializes and rehome rescued cats, and saw the band once again team up with director Ben Fee, who directed their 2016 video for "Casual Party".

Fee had this to say, "What's fun/sweet/wonderful enough to complement Band of Horses? Kittens with the band's faces crudely comped onto them, of course.

"For this project, I wanted to keep the feelings and execution simple and solely positive (and strange). The band walk such a lovely line of sincere, clever, endearing, and funny, and I wanted to echo those qualities in this abstract manner. I mean, it's cats n' dolls with the dudes' faces on them!" See the result below:

