Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video

Korn have released a music video for their brand new single "Start The Healing" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their new album, "Requiem", on February 4, 2022.

The video's director Saccenti had this to say about the video, which mixes animation and live action, "Our idea for this video was to mutate that aspect of the DNA of Korn, of what makes them so inspiring, their mix of raw power and transportive aesthetics and human emotion.

"I wanted to take the viewer on an emotional journey, as the song does, a visceral, cathartic death and rebirth that will hopefully help transport the listener through whatever their personal struggles are.

"Collaborating with 3-D artist Anthony Ciannamea we tapped into Korn's mythology and explored their vast well of light and darkness to create a surreal, liminal-pace body-horror nightmare." See the results below:

