Led Zeppelin Revisit Led Zeppelin IV On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit the events leading up the 1971 release of their album classic, "Led Zeppelin IV", on the latest episode of the band's ongoing 50th anniversary video series.

After completing recording sessions for the project, the band played a brief series of European concert dates in early summer, including a festival in Milan, Italy in July that ended early, according to reports, after police fired tear gas into the crowd when the audience rose to their feet to clap along with the group's performance.

"The eyes were stinging a bit from the tear gas," said John Paul Jones. "We kept on playing, though." After an earlier mix failed to satisfy the band, Jimmy Page remixed "Led Zeppelin IV" in July before Led Zeppelin launched a North American tour in Vancouver, BC the following month, which included previews of songs from the project ahead of its release later that fall.

"When we played 'Stairway' at The Forum (in Los Angeles), we got a standing ovation," explained Page. "It was quite a moment."

Led Zeppelin played their first-ever Japanese tour in late September, which saw them donate all proceeds of their concert in Hiroshima to the victims of the first atomic bomb in 1945. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin Revisit The Battle Of Evermore On 50th Anniversary Series

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

Led Zeppelin Share 1970 Performance Video For 'What Is And What Should Never Be'

News > Led Zeppelin