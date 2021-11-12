Raven Black Cover Nightmare Before Christmas Classic

Raven Black have released a lyric video for their cover of the "This Is Halloween," the opening theme of the 1993 Tim Burton cult classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

The group had this to say about their cover of the classic song, "Being our favorite all time Halloween Movie, created by Tim Burton, it was natural for us to want to cover this song.

"We both love everything Tim Burton and Disney so doing this cover has been an amazing honor! It was extremely fun to sing all the different parts together and give it our Raven Black carnival metal twist. " Watch the lyric video directed by killDevil Films below:

