KISS Share Unreleased 'Destroyer' Demo 'Rock N Rolls Royce'

(hennemusic) KISS are sharing an unreleased demo, "Rock M' Rolls Royce", from the forthcoming 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth studio album, "Destroyer."

While the Gene Simmons song failed to make the cut for the project, a reworked version surfaced eight months later as "Love 'Em And Leave 'Em" on the set's follow-up, "Rock And Roll Over."

Due November 19, the "45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" of Destroyer is a 4CD + Blu-ray Audio box set that includes a newly-rematsered version of the original album; a disc of 15 demos from Paul Stanley's and Gene Simmons's personal archives - 9 of which are unreleased; a series of studio outtakes, alternate versions / mixes and single edits; a live performance from the L'Olympia in Paris, France; and , a Blu-ray Audio disc that delivers the first-ever Dolby Atmos and 5.1 surround mix of the original studio album plus 2 bonus tracks "Beth (Acoustic Mix)" and "Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)" the latter featuring Ace Frehley's original recorded guitar solo that was not released on the studio album (this track is available on the 2012 "Destroyer: Resurrected" project).

The box set also features a 68-page hardcover book with extensive liner notes by Paul Elliott and Ken Sharp featuring interviews with band members, then-manager Bill Aucoin, and album producer Bob Ezrin, as well as an extensive collection of KISS memorabilia from the era, including a complete recreation of the original KISS Army Kit with the original folder and other memorabilia.

The 2021 reissue series will also be available in a Deluxe Edition 2CD package, and a 2LP set on standard double black vinyl and limited edition yellow and red double colored vinyl, as well as digital formats. Stream the demo and "Love 'Em and Leave 'Em" here .

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

