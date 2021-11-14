Luke Combs Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Fresh off his win as the CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs has announced that he will be launching his very first stadium headline tour next spring and summer with three special dates.

Luke has recruited Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade to join him as the special guests on the trek which is set to kick off on May 21st at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and will include stadium shows at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 4th and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 30th.

These new stadium dates join his already packed live schedule that resumes this Tuesday in New Orleans with the winter dates wrapping up on December 16th in Salt Lake City.

Combs will head across the pond in March for a series of dates in Scotland, Ireland and England, followed by a Canadian tour in late March and an appearance at next year's Stagecoach festival on May 1st.

Tickets for the new stadium dates are set to go on sale this coming Friday, Friday, November 19 at 10:00 .M. local time with a special pre-sale starting next Wednesday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Luke had this to say about the new stadium dates being announced during this exciting week in his career, , Combs shares, "This week has been a whirlwind - got to debut a new song on the CMAs, release the song and music video to my fans, and announce three stadium shows at NFL stadiums. Talk about a week! It will be hard to top this one."

See all of the tour dates below:

November 16-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King CenterNovember 18-Dallas, TX-American Airlines CenterNovember 19-Dallas, TX-American Airlines CenterNovember 20-Memphis, TN-FedEx ForumNovember 29-New York, NY-Madison Square GardenNovember 30-New York, NY-Madison Square GardenDecember 2-Boston, MA-TD GardenDecember 3-Boston, MA-TD GardenDecember 15-Las Vegas, NV-T-Mobile ArenaDecember 16-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home ArenaMarch 11, 2022-Glasgow, Scotland-C2C Festival at The SSE HydroMarch 12, 2022-Dublin, Ireland-C2C Festival at 3ArenaMarch 13, 2022-London, England-C2C Festival at The O2March 20, 2022-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank ArenaMarch 21, 2022-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank ArenaMarch 24, 2022-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire CentreMarch 26, 2022-Quebec City, QC-Videotron CentreMarch 28, 2022-Montreal, QC-Centre BellMarch 30, 2022-London, ON-Budweiser GardensMarch 31, 2022-London, ON-Budweiser GardensMay 1, 2022-Indio, CA-StagecoachMay 21, 2022-Denver, CO-Empower Field at Mile HighJune 4, 2022-Seattle, WA-Lumen FieldJuly 7, 2022-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music FestivalJuly 9, 2022-Ottawa, ON-RBC BluesfestJuly 23, 2022-Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country SuperfestJuly 30, 2022-Atlanta, GA-Mercedes-Benz Stadium

