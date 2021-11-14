.

Luke Combs Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 11-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

Fresh off his win as the CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs has announced that he will be launching his very first stadium headline tour next spring and summer with three special dates.

Luke has recruited Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade to join him as the special guests on the trek which is set to kick off on May 21st at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver and will include stadium shows at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 4th and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 30th.

These new stadium dates join his already packed live schedule that resumes this Tuesday in New Orleans with the winter dates wrapping up on December 16th in Salt Lake City.

Combs will head across the pond in March for a series of dates in Scotland, Ireland and England, followed by a Canadian tour in late March and an appearance at next year's Stagecoach festival on May 1st.

Tickets for the new stadium dates are set to go on sale this coming Friday, Friday, November 19 at 10:00 .M. local time with a special pre-sale starting next Wednesday, November 17 at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Luke had this to say about the new stadium dates being announced during this exciting week in his career, , Combs shares, "This week has been a whirlwind - got to debut a new song on the CMAs, release the song and music video to my fans, and announce three stadium shows at NFL stadiums. Talk about a week! It will be hard to top this one."

See all of the tour dates below:


November 16-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center
November 18-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center
November 19-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center
November 20-Memphis, TN-FedEx Forum
November 29-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden
November 30-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden
December 2-Boston, MA-TD Garden
December 3-Boston, MA-TD Garden
December 15-Las Vegas, NV-T-Mobile Arena
December 16-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 11, 2022-Glasgow, Scotland-C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro
March 12, 2022-Dublin, Ireland-C2C Festival at 3Arena
March 13, 2022-London, England-C2C Festival at The O2
March 20, 2022-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena
March 21, 2022-Toronto, ON-Scotiabank Arena
March 24, 2022-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre
March 26, 2022-Quebec City, QC-Videotron Centre
March 28, 2022-Montreal, QC-Centre Bell
March 30, 2022-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens
March 31, 2022-London, ON-Budweiser Gardens
May 1, 2022-Indio, CA-Stagecoach
May 21, 2022-Denver, CO-Empower Field at Mile High
June 4, 2022-Seattle, WA-Lumen Field
July 7, 2022-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 9, 2022-Ottawa, ON-RBC Bluesfest
July 23, 2022-Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest
July 30, 2022-Atlanta, GA-Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Related Stories


Luke Combs Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Luke Combs Celebrates CMA Top Honor With New Video

Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs Take 'Cold Beer Calling My Name' To No. 1

Luke Combs Shares Easter Egg Filled 'Cold As You' Video

Luke Combs Scores No. 1 Hit With Beautiful Crazy

News > Luke Combs

advertisement
Day In Rock

Stone Temple Pilots Halt Tour After Positive Covid Test- KISS Share Unreleased 'Destroyer' Demo 'Rock N Rolls Royce'- more

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival- Slipknot's Clown Has Surgery- more

Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more

Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021

Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload

Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'

Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix

Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston