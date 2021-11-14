Singled Out: Move Like Creatures' Mind Reader

Southern California rockers Move Like Creatures just released their debut single and music video called "Mind Readers" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Nancy Bombard to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The phrase "Mind Reader," floated around in my head for months before the chords and melody came to me. It was in April 2020, right in the thick of us all finding out about the pandemic. I kept doing mental checks with myself because it was a time that I felt anyone could fall into deep depression or a complete spiral. Thankfully I just met the band and I had purpose to write so I set up a writing space at home. I spent every second trying to figure out what I could sing or write about that might connect with others, it was such an isolating time for everyone. I tried to stay focused on what I already overcame and thought back to my teen years when I hit an all-time low. I experienced a lot of loss and ended up in therapy. I remember going this therapist who asked me what I wanted to do with my life, and I told her I wanted to be a singer/songwriter. I remember her giving me an analogy of a vase, that it can only be broken and put back together so many times and that if I chose an uncertain career path like that, it would not be healthy. Luckily, I am the type of person who prefers to prove people wrong rather than follow advice that doesn't sit right.

"She's always judging me with those eyes

She's always judging no surprise

Oh she said there's only so many times you get put back together

Well bust out that prescription pad, give me something good like that

Cos I'll try whatever

You must be a mind Reader

At the time I had no idea what the song would become but I showed a little voice memo to our bass player Brian and it of course sparked his interest because he happens to be a Psychiatrist. From there Brian, Melissa and Ryan all added their touches and it really came together. I remember sending the first demo to our producer Ethan and he immediately told us to write 4 more songs so we could get in the studio and throw down an EP. Mind Reader is special because it is one of the first full songs we wrote as a band and we hope it makes everyone out there feel a little less alone. Mind Reader is for anyone who experienced or is currently navigating mental health struggles. You receive a lot of unsolicited advice or bad advice, sometimes even from "professionals."

