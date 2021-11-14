Ted Nugent Returns With 'Come And Take It'

Ted Nugent have released a lyric video for his brand new single "Come and Take It." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Detroit Muscle", which is set to hit stores on April 29, 2022.
Nugent coproduced the album with Michael Lutz. He had this to say, "The mighty Motor City is forever globally known as the epicenter of the ultimate high energy soul-music firestorm, and everybody desperately needs a suckerpunch of Detroit Muscle now more than ever. Relax, it's good for you. "
He said of the lead single, "Being the all-time gonzo progenitor of love songs that I am, it is only fitting that I unleash the All-American defiant battle hymn from we the people to punks who dare tread on us. Do you feel the love! Come and take it at your own risk." Watch the lyric video below:
