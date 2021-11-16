Jerry Cantrell To Host Brighten Acoustic Performance At Grammy Museum

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell will celebrate the release of his new solo album, "Brighten", with an intimate question-and-answer session, storytelling and acoustic performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, November 18.

"Join me and the musicians behind Brighten for a special evening at the Grammy Museum," tweeted Cantrell ahead of the event. The rocker's third solo album sees him joined a by an extensive cast of musicians, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record.

Introduced with the lead single, "Atone", "Brighten" delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."

Cantrell will launch a 2022 North American tour in support of the project in Minneapolis, MN on March 24. Check out the "Atone" video here.

