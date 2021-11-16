Rush's Neil Peart Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

(hennemusic) Rush drummer Neil Peart was posthumously honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) at this year's Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC) in Indianapolis, IN.
Fan blog Rush Is A Band shared the news that Peart's wife, Carrie Nuttall, and daughter Olivia accepted the award on his behalf at the Awards Banquet during the November 11 event, where they were joined by Chris Stankee, global director of artist relations for Sabian cymbals.
Peart passed away in January of 2020 at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
PASIC is one of the largest drum and percussion events in the world; the annual multi-day event features concerts, clinics, panels and presentations given by the finest artists from all over the world while showcasing all areas of percussion.
Last year, the Percussive Arts Society announced The Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship in honor of the late Rush legend; it will annually award four drummers the opportunity for online drum set lessons from well-known artists/educators in association with Hudson Music. More here.
Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship Announced
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'
Rush Tribute Performed By Ohio State University Marching Band
Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Has No Desire To Tour Again
Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announce North American Tour- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Updates About Richie's Heart Surgery Recovery- more
Stone Temple Pilots Halt Tour After Positive Covid Test- KISS Share Unreleased 'Destroyer' Demo 'Rock N Rolls Royce'- more
Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Stepdaughter's Death- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Lead Festival- Slipknot's Clown Has Surgery- more
Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston