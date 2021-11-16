Singled Out: Aquarius' Enemies I Called My Brothers

Young Australian Prog rockers Aquarius just released their debut EP "Equinox", and to celebrate we asked the band's mastermind Sam Heidke to tell us about the song "Enemies I Called My Brothers". Here is the story:

I wrote the guitar parts for this song when I was 18 years old. This song is always one that I wanted to record first up as it was one of the first songs I ever wrote. I wanted to create a song that was a sing-a-long track but also had a heavy section on the back end. This track has various meanings behind the lyrics.

Overall the song is about doing what you want to do life, not letting fear stop you, letting go of others, focusing on yourself and to always think about the big picture. I believe a lot of people don't do what they truly love based on fear, judgement & others opinions. These are components that I have learnt and been able to overcome so I'm hoping others can do the same.



I wanted this song to take the listener away with deep meaning in the lyrics - to enable the listener to reflect on their own life and find personal relevance. For someone to say, this song has helped me through hard times- is the ultimate goal I wanted to achieve writing and recording this song.



