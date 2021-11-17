Wednesday 13 To Launch 20 Years Of Fear Tour

Murderdolls frontman Wednesday 13 has announced that he will be hitting the road next spring for the 20 Years Of Fear Tour and also just inked a deal with Napalm Records.

The tour will feature songs from his entire career and is set to kick off on March 23, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM at the Launch Pad and will wrap up on May 7th in Sacramento, CA at Goldfield Midtown.

He has also announced three special shows on the trek that will also feature special sets from Doyle in the Ohio cities of Harrison and Columbus, as well as Poughkeepsie, NY.

Wednesday 13 had this to say about the upcoming trek, "After two years off the road, we are more than excited to get back out and play live. We will be headlining the USA playing a special career spanning '20 Years Of Fear' setlist. It's been 20 years since it all began for me with Murderdolls and I'm looking forward to celebrating all these years of music with our fans."

He added about the new deal, "We are excited to announce that we have signed with Napalm Records for the release of our next album, the ninth installment of the Wednesday 13 catalogue, due out in 2022. The new album will be loaded with a full arsenal of Tricks and Treats that fans will Die for!" See the date below:

3/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

3/25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3/26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

3/27 - Dallas, TX - Amp'd Live

3/29 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

3/30 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

3/31 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

4/1 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note *also featuring Doyle

4/2 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs *also featuring Doyle

4/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

4/5 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC- Stage Of Herr

4/6 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

4/8 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

4/9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance *also featuring Doyle

4/10 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

4/13 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

4/14 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

4/15 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

4/16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

4/17 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache - Intersection

4/19 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

4/20 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

4/22 - Angola, IN - Eclectic Room

4/23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4/24 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

4/26 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Events Center

4/27 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

4/29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

4/30 - Denver, CO - HQ

5/1 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

5/3 - Tempe, AZ - Pub Rock

5/5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky A Go Go

5/7 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Midtown

