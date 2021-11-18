An Evening With Jerry Cantrell Streaming Event Announced

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell have announced that they will be hosting a very special streaming event from an intimate live performance tonight (Nov 18) from Los Angeles.

The special event will feature an intimate six song performance, storytelling and a Q&A session hosted by actor/comedian, Jeff Garlin, to celebrate the release of Cantrell's new solo album, "Brighten".

Many of the musicians featured on the record will perform with Jerry including Tyler Bates [300, John Wick], Greg Puciato [Dillinger Escape Plan], Gil Sharone [Dillinger Escape Plan], George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon.

"An Evening With Jerry Cantrell" stream is set to take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET and fans can purchase tickets that allow them to stream the event for 24 hours.

Tickets are available for $12 pre-order and $15 day of show here.

Related Stories

Jerry Cantrell To Host Brighten Acoustic Performance At Grammy Museum

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares His 'Siren Song'

Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Brighten' Title Track

News > Jerry Cantrell