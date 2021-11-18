An Evening With Jerry Cantrell Streaming Event Announced

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell have announced that they will be hosting a very special streaming event from an intimate live performance tonight (Nov 18) from Los Angeles.
The special event will feature an intimate six song performance, storytelling and a Q&A session hosted by actor/comedian, Jeff Garlin, to celebrate the release of Cantrell's new solo album, "Brighten".
Many of the musicians featured on the record will perform with Jerry including Tyler Bates [300, John Wick], Greg Puciato [Dillinger Escape Plan], Gil Sharone [Dillinger Escape Plan], George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon.
"An Evening With Jerry Cantrell" stream is set to take place on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET and fans can purchase tickets that allow them to stream the event for 24 hours.
Tickets are available for $12 pre-order and $15 day of show here.
