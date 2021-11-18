Eddie Vedder Shares New Song 'The Haves' And Announces Album

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released a brand new single called "The Haves", which comes from his just announced solo album, "Earthling".
The forthcoming record is set to be released on February 11th and was produced by Andrew Watt, it is also the follow-up to Eddie's 2011 solo effort "Ukulele Songs'"
Eddie recently debuted some of the new music at Ohana Festival where he performed numerous headlining solo sets as well as a set with Pearl Jam. Watch the lyric video for "The Haves" below:
Eddie Vedder Shares Video For Debut 'Long Way' Performance
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Single 'Long Way'
Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball
Foo Fighters Recruit Tad Lasso Star For 'Love Dies Young' Video- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover- more
Aerosmith To Release Recently Discovered 1971 Recording- The Metallica Black Box To Be Opened- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss- more
Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announce North American Tour- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Updates About Richie's Heart Surgery Recovery- more
Stone Temple Pilots Halt Tour After Positive Covid Test- KISS Share Unreleased 'Destroyer' Demo 'Rock N Rolls Royce'- more
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix