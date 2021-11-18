.

Eddie Vedder Shares New Song 'The Haves' And Announces Album

Keavin Wiggins | 11-18-2021

Album cover art

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has released a brand new single called "The Haves", which comes from his just announced solo album, "Earthling".

The forthcoming record is set to be released on February 11th and was produced by Andrew Watt, it is also the follow-up to Eddie's 2011 solo effort "Ukulele Songs'"

Eddie recently debuted some of the new music at Ohana Festival where he performed numerous headlining solo sets as well as a set with Pearl Jam. Watch the lyric video for "The Haves" below:

News > Eddie Vedder

