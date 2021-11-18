Silverstein Share 'It's Over' Video

Silverstein have released a music video for their brand new single "It's Over". The band recorded the new video while on their current North American tour.

Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau had this to say, "This song is the spiral that leads to giving up. Those anxiety packed hours when you can't feel anything but the low, steady crescendo of panic that eventually gets so intense your fingertips lose sensation.

"It's hopeless to feel but pointless to endure. I didn't learn anything from feeling that way. I just wanted it to stop." Stream the "It's Over" video below:

Related Stories

Singled Out: Napoleon's I Better Run Feat Shane Todd (Silverstein)

Capstan Recruit Silverstein's Shane Told For 'alone'

Silverstein Go 'Bankrupt' For New Video

Silverstein Stream My Disaster (2.0) From Upcoming Redux II Album

News > Silverstein