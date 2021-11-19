Animals As Leaders Returning With New Album and Share Video

Animals As Leaders are celebrating the announcement of their first new full-length album in 6 years with the release of a music video for their new single.
The track is called "The Problem Of Other Minds" and comes from their forthcoming album, "Parrhesia," which is set to be released on March 25, 2022.
"Parrhesia" is the follow-up to their 2016 effort "The Madness Of Many". Tosin Abasi had this to say, "It's been a while since we've released a body of work. We're really proud of this collection of songs as well as the visual components, and are excited to share it with all of you." Watch the video below:
