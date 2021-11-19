Deep Purple Announce 'Turning To Crime' Listening Session Livestream

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will host an exclusive listening session to preview their forthcoming covers collection, "Turning To Crime", prior to its November 26 release.
"We would like to announce that there will be a full album pre-listening for all of our dear newsletter subscribers!," shared the group on social media alongside a video promoting the event. "The live-stream will be held on Tuesday, 23rd of November at 6pm (GMT). This event will not be open to the public, only newsletter subscribers will receive the link via invitation on Tuesday morning.
"And that's not all! After listening to the album in full, Roger Glover will tune in to answer a selection of questions live on stream. Excellent! We're looking forward to welcoming you and hearing what you think about the new record!"
To sign up for the Deep Purple newsletter, visit turningtocrime.com. Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, "Turning To Crime" features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan and more.
Deep Purple have previewed the set with their takes on the 1966 Arthur Lee and Love track, "7 and 7 Is", and the 1969 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Oh Well"," in advance of the project's release. Watch the video promo for the livestream here.
