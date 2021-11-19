Led Zeppelin Share 'Misty Mountain Hop' Reunion Performance Video

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of their classic "Misty Mountain Hop" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK.

The footage arrives in sync with the 9th anniversary of the band's release of "Celebration Day", the concert film and live album of their appearance at London's O2 Arena on December 10, 2007, when they headlined a tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun.

The event - which featured Jason Bonham behind the drums in place of his late father John - saw 20 million people apply for tickets through a worldwide lottery to the band's first headline show in 27 years, which took place before 18,000 ticket holders at the London venue.

"Celebration Day" won Led Zeppelin a 2014 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Album category.

"Misty Mountain Hop" was featured on the group's untitled 1971 album, which would go on to be commonly referred to as "Led Zeppelin IV" and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

