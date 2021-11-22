Metallica Share Video For Hard Rock Live Performance Of 'Blackened'

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1988 "...And Justice For All" classic, "Blackened", from a November 4 show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.
The event was part of the band's fall US tour, which will wrap up next month with two nights at the Chase Center in the group's hometown of San Francisco, CA as the centerpiece to a weekend of 40th anniversary events.
Dubbed the "San Francisco Takeover", the festivities will include a mix of curated live music performances, a Metallica film festival, Blackened Whiskey tastings, a book signing and gallery show featuring the work of photographer Ross Halfin, and more.
This fall, Metallica released a series of 30th anniversary reissues of "Metallica" (aka "The Black Album"), which helped return it to the US Top 10 for the first time in three decades. Watch the video here.
