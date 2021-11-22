Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss performed their single, "Can't Let Go", on the Friday, November 19 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the shows has shared video of their performance online.

The appearance was in sync with the same-day release of the pair's new album, "Raise The Roof." The follow-up to Plant and Krauss' Grammy Award-winning 2007 record, "Raising Sand", was produced by T-Bone Burnett and recorded at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios in late 2019.

The album features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

In addition to the duo's take on "Can't Let Go" - written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams - Plant and Krauss also delivered "Trouble With My Lover" from the project as a bonus online exclusive performance for the late night program. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share Another Song From New Album

News > Robert Plant