Whitesnake Announce Lineup Change Ahead Of Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced a lineup change in the band as they prepare to launch a farewell tour next year, the band revealed via a social media post.

"Whitesnake & bassist Michael Devin have decided to go their separate ways after an amazingly successful decade together...," shared the band. "We all wish Michael every success in his life & all his endeavours. Apart from numerous tours, Michael applied his talent to studio albums 'Forevermore'... 'The Purple Album' & 'Flesh & Blood'. We sincerely thank him for being part of our journey & for all his exceptional gifts he brought to Whitesnake...

"God speed, Michael... Know we love you & will miss you... & we wish you well. Once a snake... always a snake... Whitesnake have secured a new bass player who will be announced very soon."

Longtime member Devin joined the group in 2010, taking over the position previously filled by Uriah Duffy. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

