Whitesnake Announce Lineup Change Ahead Of Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced a lineup change in the band as they prepare to launch a farewell tour next year, the band revealed via a social media post.
"Whitesnake & bassist Michael Devin have decided to go their separate ways after an amazingly successful decade together...," shared the band. "We all wish Michael every success in his life & all his endeavours. Apart from numerous tours, Michael applied his talent to studio albums 'Forevermore'... 'The Purple Album' & 'Flesh & Blood'. We sincerely thank him for being part of our journey & for all his exceptional gifts he brought to Whitesnake...
"God speed, Michael... Know we love you & will miss you... & we wish you well. Once a snake... always a snake... Whitesnake have secured a new bass player who will be announced very soon."
Longtime member Devin joined the group in 2010, taking over the position previously filled by Uriah Duffy. Read more here.
Whitesnake Share HD 'Don't Fade Away' Video
Whitesnake Share 'Restless Heart' HD Video
Whitesnake Go HD With 2021 Version of 'Too Many Tears' Video
Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg
Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more
Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour- more
Foo Fighters Recruit Tad Lasso Star For 'Love Dies Young' Video- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover- more
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload