Ghost Announce Spring UK And European Tour

(hennemusic) Ghost have announced dates for a spring 2022 tour of the UK and Europe. Set to open in Manchester, UK on April 9, the Swedish rockers will be joined on the trek - billed as "Imperatour" - by Uncle Acid and the deadbeats and Twin Temple.
Tickets for the series will go on sale Friday November 26 at 9AM CET at Ghost's website. The spring shows will follow Ghost's US dates with Volbeat, which will begin in Reno, NV in late January.
Earlier this fall, Ghost released a new single, "Hunter's Moon";produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the tune is featured in the "Halloween Kills" movie and companion soundtrack for the latest installment of the "Halloween" film franchise.
The 2021 single marks Ghost's first new release since 2019's "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic" EP and their 2018 album, "Prequelle." Se the mew tour dates and watch the "Hunter's Moon" video here.
