Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Tour

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced dates for a 2022 UK tour. The 10-show series will open with an appearance at the In It Together Festival in Wales on June 4, with shows wrapping up in Bristol on June 22.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 26 @ 9 am local time. Earlier this year, Gallagher released his first solo greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."
The project - which captures the first decade of his work with The High Flying Birds - mixes tracks from their three UK No. 1 albums ("Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds", "Chasing Yesterday" and "Who Built The Moon?") and three EPs ("Black Star Dancing", "This Is The Place" and "Blue Moon Rising"), and includes a pair of new songs: "We're On Our Way Now" and "Flying On The Ground."
Gallagher's former band, Oasis, has just issued the home release of their concert film, "Knebworth 1996", which features the group performing during a legendary two-event weekend appearance at the UK venue. See the tour dates here.
Noel Gallagher Unplugs For 'The Dying Of The Light'
Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'
Noel Gallagher Performs On The Tonight Show
Noel Gallagher To Perform On The Tonight Show
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more
Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more
Sammy Hagar And The Circle Complete New Studio Album- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise The Roof 2022 World Tour- more
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021