Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Tour

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced dates for a 2022 UK tour. The 10-show series will open with an appearance at the In It Together Festival in Wales on June 4, with shows wrapping up in Bristol on June 22.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 26 @ 9 am local time. Earlier this year, Gallagher released his first solo greatest hits package, "Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)."

The project - which captures the first decade of his work with The High Flying Birds - mixes tracks from their three UK No. 1 albums ("Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds", "Chasing Yesterday" and "Who Built The Moon?") and three EPs ("Black Star Dancing", "This Is The Place" and "Blue Moon Rising"), and includes a pair of new songs: "We're On Our Way Now" and "Flying On The Ground."

Gallagher's former band, Oasis, has just issued the home release of their concert film, "Knebworth 1996", which features the group performing during a legendary two-event weekend appearance at the UK venue. See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

