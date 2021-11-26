Mastodon Named Finalist For Best Metal Performance Grammy

(hennemusic) Mastodon have been named a finalist in the Best Metal Performance category at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. Mastodon 's work is being recognized alongside tracks by Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, and Rob Zombie.
"Pushing The Tides" - the lead single from the band's newly-released "Hushed And Grim" album - is one of five songs featured in the running for the honor, which will be announced during the 64th Grammy ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on January 31.
The 2022 Grammy nomination is the Atlanta, GA' outfit's sixth overall and fifth in the category over the years; they previously won Best Metal Performance in 2018 for their "Emperor Of Sand" track, "Sultan's Curse." Watch the "Pushing The Tides" video here.
