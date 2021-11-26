.

Mastodon Named Finalist For Best Metal Performance Grammy

Bruce Henne | 11-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art

(hennemusic) Mastodon have been named a finalist in the Best Metal Performance category at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards. Mastodon 's work is being recognized alongside tracks by Deftones, Dream Theater, Gojira, and Rob Zombie.

"Pushing The Tides" - the lead single from the band's newly-released "Hushed And Grim" album - is one of five songs featured in the running for the honor, which will be announced during the 64th Grammy ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on January 31.

The 2022 Grammy nomination is the Atlanta, GA' outfit's sixth overall and fifth in the category over the years; they previously won Best Metal Performance in 2018 for their "Emperor Of Sand" track, "Sultan's Curse." Watch the "Pushing The Tides" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Mastodon Named Finalist For Best Metal Performance Grammy

Mastodon's Late Night With Seth Meyers Performance Goes Online

Mastodon To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

Mastodon Score Top 20 Hit With 'Hushed And Grim'

Mastodon To Rock Late Night TV To Celebrate New Album

News > Mastodon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach

Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival

Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack

Wesley Stace - Late Style

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021