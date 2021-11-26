Whitesnake Welcome New Member To Lineup For Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Whitesnake have announced Tanya O'Callaghan as their new bassist ahead of the start of the band's farewell tour next year. O'Callaghan joins Whitesnake following word that the group had parted ways with longtime member Michael Devin.

"Well, well, well... Ladies & Gentlemen... Boys & Girls...," shared the band, "We are very proud to announce & to introduce you all to our newest Snake... or should I say... SNAKETTE!!! Please give a LOUD Whitesnake Choir welcome to The Irish Tornado!

"A whirling dervish of a performer whom we feel will bring a fresh, new, exciting musicality & welcome energy to the band, both in the studio & onstage... here she is... Irish born & bred... the one & only... Tanya O'Callaghan!!!"

"For whatever reason, Whitesnake has never featured a female musician in the band before... Bad Boys!!!," says David Coverdale. "But, when we saw Tanya performing with our friend Stephen Adler's band at the M3 festival in 2019 & we were all blown away... An electrifying performer... When Whitesnake & Michael Devin decided to go their separate ways, Tanya was the first person we reached out to & thankfully she accepted our invitation to become a Snake...

"We are thrilled & delighted to welcome Tanya O'Callaghan to Whitesnake!! Let the music do the talking!!!"

"I guess the snakes out of the bag," adds O'Callaghan. "What an absolute honor to be joining Whitesnake/David Coverdale for their worldwide farewell tour 2022/23. This small town gal still pinches herself over the amount of legends I've had the joy to work, tour and record with over the past few years since I made the terrifying solo leap across the Atlantic with no clue how everything would unfold.

"It's been a wild ride and just when I thought it couldn't get any better, who calls, only feckin' WHITESNAKE! And the best part, to step into the snake shoes of my bass brothers Rudy Sarzo, Tony Franklin Neil Murray and Michael Devin ... are you kidding me...what a f#*king honor beyond belief!!! My heart is exploding." See a photo here.

