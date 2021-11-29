The Revivalists' David Shaw Reimagines Elvis Classic 'Blue Christmas'

The Revivalists' David Shaw is getting in the holiday spirit by sharing his cover of the classic, "Blue Christmas", which was most famously performed by Elvis Presley.
Shaw teamed with The Gifters (Pete Murano, Andriu Yanovski, and David Shirley) to reimagine the holiday classic. He had this to say, "We had a lot of fun with this one in the studio.
"We did a lot of experimenting with the vocal harmonies and used some unconventional methods to compose the beat. You gotta take it all the way out into left field and then bring it slightly back to the center.
"Often times that's the only way you get something that truly feels like its own thing. I'm really happy with the way this version turned out. I hope you like it too!" Stream it below:
