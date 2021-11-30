Goo Goo Dolls Expand North American Tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they have expanded their North American Summer Tour next year with the addition of fifteen more dates for the trek.

The new dates include stops in Bend, Bonner, Airway Heights, Portland, Bridgeport, Wantagh, Santa Barbara, Palo Alto, Waite Park, Cedar Rapids, Oklahoma City, Rogers, Doswell, Toledo and Pittsburgh.

Blue October will be joining them as the tsupport act for the entire trek and tickets for most of the new stops are set to go on sale this Friday, December 3rd. See all of the dates below:

Goo Goo Dolls - Summer 2022 Tour Dates

July 15, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterJuly 16, 2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*July 18, 2022 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre*July 22, 2022 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*July 24, 2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield*July 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreJuly 27, 2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreJuly 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music ParkJuly 30, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl AmphitheatreAugust 1, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight TheatreAugust 3, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The HeightsAugust 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandAugust 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkAugust 7, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillAugust 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageAugust 10, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at NauticaAugust 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts PavilionAugust 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire PavilionAugust 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank PavilionAugust 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts CenterAugust 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing ArtsAugust 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat AmphitheatreAugust 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's PlaceAugust 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend AmphitheaterAugust 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAugust 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial CentreAugust 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactorySeptember 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek TheatreSeptember 3, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*September 4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater*September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre*September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*^September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park*September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center

* Newly Added Dates

^ On-Sale December 17th

