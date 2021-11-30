Goo Goo Dolls Expand North American Tour
Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they have expanded their North American Summer Tour next year with the addition of fifteen more dates for the trek.
The new dates include stops in Bend, Bonner, Airway Heights, Portland, Bridgeport, Wantagh, Santa Barbara, Palo Alto, Waite Park, Cedar Rapids, Oklahoma City, Rogers, Doswell, Toledo and Pittsburgh.
Blue October will be joining them as the tsupport act for the entire trek and tickets for most of the new stops are set to go on sale this Friday, December 3rd. See all of the dates below:
Goo Goo Dolls - Summer 2022 Tour Dates
July 15, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 16, 2022 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
July 18, 2022 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre*
July 22, 2022 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*
July 24, 2022 - Portland, OR - Edgefield*
July 26, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
July 27, 2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 29, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park
July 30, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
August 1, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
August 3, 2022 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
August 4, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
August 7, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 8, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 10, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 12, 2022 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*
August 13, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
August 14, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 16, 2022 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 19, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 20, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*
August 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts
August 23, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
August 24, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
August 26, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 28, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
August 30, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
August 31, 2022 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
September 3, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*
September 4, 2022 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater*
September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*
September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre*
September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*
September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*^
September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park*
September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*
September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*
September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center
* Newly Added Dates
^ On-Sale December 17th
