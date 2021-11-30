Steve Hackett Launching North American Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour

Steve Hackett has announced that he will be launching a North American leg of his Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour in the spring of next year.

The U.S. and Canadian leg will feature the former Genesis star performing the 1977 Genesis live album 'Seconds Out' in full, along with other Genesis classics and tracks from his latest album, "Surrender of Silence."

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to bring 'Seconds Out' back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic. This time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!



"We're touring the world again now, and I intend to continue. It feels terrific to be back in the saddle with such great audience response and fronting a fantastic band."

Hackett will be kicking things off with two nights at the Oakville Centre for Performing Arts in Oakville, ON on March 26th and 27th and will conclude the trek on May 19th at the The Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA. See the dates below:



3/26/22 Oakville Centre for Performing Arts Oakville, ON

3/27/22 Oakville Centre for Performing Arts Oakville, ON

3/29/22 Grand Theatre de Quebec Quebec City, QC

3/31/22 Wilfrid Pelletier Montreal

4/2/22 Wilbur Theater Boston, MA

4/3/22 Beacon Theatre New York, NY

4/4/22 Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT

4/6/22 Whitaker Center Harrisburg, PA

4/7/22 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

4/8/22 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

4/9/22 Scottish Rite Auditorium Collingswood, NJ

4/10/22 Hart Theatre "The Egg" Albany, NY

4/13/22 Warner Theatre Washington,DC

4/14/22 Carolina Theatre Durham, NC

4/16/22 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

4/19/22 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra, FL

4/20/22 The Plaza Live Orlando, FL

4/22/22 Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Clearwater, FL

4/23/22 Parker Playhouse Ft Lauderdale, FL

4/26/22 River City Casino St Louis, MO

4/27/22 Palladium at The Center for the Performing Arts Carmel, IN

4/28/22 Taft Theatre Cincinnati, OH

4/30/22 The Palace Theatre Greensburg, PA

5/1/22 Goodyear Theater Akron, OH

5/3/22 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

5/4/22 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI

5/5/22 Copernicus Center Chicago, IL

5/7/22 Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, MN

5/10/22 Boulder Theater Boulder, CO

5/12/22 Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ

5/14/22 Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA

5/15/22 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

5/16/22 Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA

5/18/22 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

5/19/22 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Related Stories

Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video

Steve Hackett Gets Animated For 'Natalia' Video

Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video

Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion

News > Steve Hackett