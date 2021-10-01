Ghost Share 'Hunter's Moon' Video From Halloween Kills Soundtrack

(hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost have released a video for their new single, "Hunter's Moon." Produced by Klas Ahlund and mixed by Andy Wallace, the tune is featured in the forthcoming movie, "Halloween Kills", the latest installment of the "Halloween" film franchise.

The genesis of "Hunter's Moon" can be traced back to Ghost's November 16, 2018 show at the Forum in Los Angeles. Ryan Turek, Vice President of Feature Film Development at Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, Insidious, The Purge, Us, Whiplash) would attend the sold-out show, striking up an instant rapport with Ghost's Tobias Forge - one that developed quickly via meetings, podcast appearances, and ultimately a visit with co-writer and director David Gordon Green on the North Carolina set of the 2021 film.

"Hunter's Moon" will be featured alongside the end credits of "Halloween Kills", and on the companion soundtrack album, with both to be released on October 15.

A standalone 7" vinyl single of the track will be released January 21, 2022; the retail version will feature the special B-side "Halloween Kills (Main Title)," performed, produced and engineered by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies.

"Hunter's Moon" marks Ghost's first new release since 2019's "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic" EP and their 2018 album, "Prequelle." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Police In The Studio For Ghost In Machine Anniversary

Volbeat and Ghost Teaming Up For Tour

Ghost Share Cover Of Metallica' 'Enter Sandman'

Ghost and Rodrigo y Gabriela Celebrate Metallica's Black Album Anniversary

The Ghost Inside Comeback Concert Being Released

Singled Out: The Ghost Club's All I Know

Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video

Soul Coughing Offshoot Ghost Of Vroom Share Animated Video

The Ghost Inside, Every Time I Die, The Acacia Strain Plan One Off Show

News > Ghost