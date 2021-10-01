Ministry Tap Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity For Rescheduled Tour

Ministry have announced that they have postponed their fall headlining tour that was to feature Helmet and Front Line Assembly and moved it to next spring with new support acts.
Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity will be taking over the open slots when the tour kicks off on March 6th in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore Soundstage.
The band also shared, "Due to scheduling changes, some of the original show dates have regrettably been canceled as some venues are not available for this updated time period; as well, some new show dates have been added. All tickets will be transferred to the new dates. More show dates will be added to this tour and announced soon."
They also released a music video for their new track "Disinformation" to celebrate their new album, "Moral Hygiene" hitting stores. Watch the video and see the new tour dates below:
March 2022
6 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
8 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
9 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
12 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
16 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
22 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
23 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
26 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Life
28 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
31 Chicago, IL @ Riviera
April 2022
1 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
3 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
5 St Paul, MN @ Palace
9 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
12 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
13 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
14 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
16 San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
18 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
