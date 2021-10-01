Our Darkest Days Recruit Steve Rawles of Belvedere For 'These Fast Times'

Our Darkest Days have released their new single "These Fast Times," which features Steve Rawles of Belvedere and comes from their forthcoming album.

The new record will be entitled "Snakes & Ladders" and it will be released on CD and digitally on November 19th, followed by a special vinyl release in the first half of 2022.

The band had this to say about the new song,, "We live in a lifetime where our lives are laid out on a strict timeline. The hourglass empties itself at a fast pace but we are so blinded by evolution, that we hardly see the end of its race.

"As we grew up younger, it seemed like we weren't so rushed to live our lives; possibly the main source of that was the lack of technology and progress as we see it today.

"Maybe it's time to go back to our old habits and live more instead of consuming more. We may have evolved as per say, but in another way it seems like we're getting further away from how our human lives were intended to thrive."

