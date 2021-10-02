Gentle Savage Release 'Carry The Fire' Video

(Split Screen Management) Gentle Savage have released a performance music video for their track 'Carry The Fire'. The song comes from the group's debut album "Midnight Waylay".
Lead vocalist Tornado Bearstone tells the story behind the video: "We streamed our Midnight Waylay album release party in collaboration with the mighty Bravewords. That show left us with tons of high quality video material from different cameras and camera angles. We decided to make a music video for 'Carry The Fire' to show our stage presence rather than to shoot a video at a studio location without the real gig feel.
"With that cool live footage in our hands we hired a Finnish digital artist named Ilari Kallinen to edit the video. He synched the live video footage with the studio audio and the result shows beautifully what Gentle Savage is about on stage.
"Carry The Fire closes the Midnight Waylay album and holds a very important message; The musical legacy we have inherited from the great ones is priceless and we want to carry it on with pride!
"We put our hearts into Gentle Savage's music and Carry The Fire Of Rock Music as a part of the endless chain of rock musicians and rock lovers for generations to come. The story proclaims the simple truth that Rock will never die!" Watch the video below:
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album
KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth'
The Rolling Stones Perform Live Debut Of Troubles a' Comin' In Charlotte
Queen Revisit Historic Rock In Rio On The Greatest
Pink Floyd Share 2021 Edit Of 'On The Turning Away'
Testament, Exodus and Death Angel Push Back Tour To 2022
Trivium Streaming 'Phalanx' Video
Singled Out: Sons Of Silver's Hesitate